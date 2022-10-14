Idol, Kenneth G. St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 14, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth G. IdolKenneth G. Idol, 76, of St. Joseph, formerly of Highland, Kansas, completed his earthly journey Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Meredith Jean "Jeanie" Idol, and his parents Martin George and Dorothy Laverne Robidoux Idol.Survivors include children Tammy (Gordon) Chapman, Jeri Wilds, Kimberly (Pat) Urban; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Services are planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud, Kansas.Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Saturday where the family will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to servicesMemorial contributions are suggested to Olive Branch Cemetery which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland KS 66035.www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Idol, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Olive Branch Cemetery Tammy Kimberly Burial Ken × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 14, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.13, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseA new spooky space in St. JosephCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.