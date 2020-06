Idler Griffith, Anneliese 1925-2020

Anneliese Idler Griffith, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Theodor and Berta (Berner) Idler.

Anneliese married Nelson Daniel Griffith, in 1946. They were married 47 years before his passing, in 1993.

She was a daughter of German immigrant parents.

Anneliese was a Christian.

She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, traveling, geology and fossil hunting, reading poetry and crossword puzzles.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Alfred Otto Idler.

Survivors include: children:Pat Griffith, Mike Griffith (Robin), Nelson Griffith, and Lisa Kieser (Kevin); grandchildren: Jasmine Becket Griffith, Kachina Mickeletto, Amber Logan, Ariel Kieser; step-granddaughter, Sonya Andrews; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lore Neddenriep; nephew, Don Neddenriep; niece, Dorthea Welke; and numerous extended family and friends.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

