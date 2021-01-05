EASTON, Mo. - Susan Elaine Ide, 71, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in an Independence, Missouri, hospital. She was born Aug. 5, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virginia and Clifford Peters.

She graduated from Benton High School and Missouri Western State College Registered Nurse. She married Darran Ide on Aug. 19, 1998, and he survives of the home.

She had a 40 year nursing career starting at the Thompson Brumm Kneppher Clinic as LPN, then 14 years with the St. Joseph "Sisters Hospital" completing her career with Heartland Regional Medical center now Mosaic Life Hospital as a Critical care Nurse and team leader. She worked on the education leadership team that helped develop policy and procedures for the Infectious Disease Control Education Committee, Organ Tissue Team, and the Ethics committee.

She enjoyed reading, T.V, animals, my Great Dane Dogs, and cats, as a girl I danced, my love of ballet came from my passion with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. I never wanted to grow up.

Susan was a member of American Legion Post #359 ladies auxiliary, Critical Care Nurse local chapter and a past president, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include, husband, Darran, of the home; daughters, Dana (Jerry) Roach, and Amy (Craig) Collings; son, Jeffrey (Holly) DeWar all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Aaron and Kelsey DeWar, James Franken, Hilarie Prater, Brett Collings, and Kaylin DeWar; great- grandchildren, Memphis, Everly, Austin, Presleigh, Portlynn, and Paityn.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Second Harvest Food Bank, or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.