Frederic "Fred" Ide, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Frederic Wilson Ide was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Lucien and Barbara Ide on March 19, 1948.

His tightknit, ever-growing list of friends would describe him as: vibrant, very funny, devoted and the life of the party.

Fred was a rambunctious child, with an inquiring mind, quickly earning the name "Fearless Freddy." He earned that name with his numerous scars, as well as the mental scars he left on his mother, Barbara.

He graduated from Central High on 1966, then went on to attend the KC Art Institute, earning a degree in Graphic Arts. Several examples of his design work can still be seen around St. Joseph today.

A true "river rat", some of Fred's happiest times were spent on the Missouri river with his friends and family.

Post-graduation, Fred started a window-washing company with his brother Gordon, giving it the aptly-named title "Sunshine."

Their enterprise eventually became an electronic sign manufacturing company. Sunshine's business quickly spread nationwide, and to aid communication across the country, Fred developed the innovative idea to control the signs by satellite.

It was during this time that Fred met his soon-to-be wife, Barbara. Their courtship began when Fred asked her to go ice-skating in the middle of the summer. Nothing if not persistent, he proposed to her several times, finally succeeding, and the two were married in May of 1987. They would go on to have one son, Geoffrey (the British spelling of his name would haunt him throughout his school years).

Fred and Gordon sold Sunshine Electronic Display Corp. in 2004.

During his brief retirement, Fred kept himself busy. He traveled the world with his wife Barbara, bought a river barge and invested in a racing yacht on the Mediterranean.

He also busied himself with an abundance of community work around St. Joseph. Figuring it would be less work to go back to work, the two brothers purchased multiple trash service companies to create Bright Disposal. To this day, Bright is successful and continues to thrive and expand.

Fred was a community-builder. Long before the advent of social media, his network of contacts and friends was impressive.

He was fiercely loyal to his friends, his family and to St. Joseph.

Fred had a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. Fred was an adventurer. Some people seek to live ahead of the curve; Fred made his own curve. He was a pioneer and a true original. In Lucien's toast to Fred and Barbara at their rehearsal dinner, he said about his son: "When they made Fred, they broke the mold."

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include: son, Geoff Ide; siblings, Gordon Ide (Thea), Susan Symington (Stuart); four nieces; one nephew; extended family and friends.

Immediate Family Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment: Mount Mora Cemetery.

Due to COVID, the family will gather with friends at a later date to celebrate Fred's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.