Hylton, Linda L. 1941-2021 Albany, Missouri

ALBANY, Mo. - Linda Lee (Brusse) Hylton, 80, Albany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
On Sept. 11, 1941 she was born to Leland and Mary Brusse in Washington.
She was a radiology tech.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Erin Hillyard.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
