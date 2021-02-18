SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jewell D. Hyder, 90, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at LaVerna Village.

Jewell was born on July 30, 1930, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to the late Jewel and Bertha (Monroe) Adams.

Jewell was a devoted wife and mother to her four children.

Jewell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah. She enjoyed attending activities at the Andrew Country Senior Center, especially playing Bingo. She was an avid traveler and member of the Nodaway Valley Bank Ambassadors Club.

Jewell is survived by her children, Diana Streeter (Galen), Linda VanVactor (Frank), and Wayne Cox (Cindy); stepdaugthers, Judy Carter and Jane Snyder; siblings, Dorothy Rush, Sonny Adams, and Harvey Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and long time partner, John Schildknecht.

In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her first husband, R. Glenn Cox, Jr., with whom her children were born; her second husband, Francis Leroy Hyder; and her son, Terry Cox.

Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Private Family Interment Savannah Cemetery.

A register book and public visitation will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at our chapel.

The family has requested memorial donations to the First Baptist Church or Andrew County Senior Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.