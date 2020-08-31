Hyatt, Joyce 1959-2020

WEATHERBY, Mo. - Joyce Hyatt, 79, passed away Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born Feb. 12, 1941, to Bob and Velma (Harms) McFee on the family farm near Winston, Missouri.

On Aug. 21, 1959, she was united in marriage to John Hyatt, also at her parent's family farm.

Joyce was a devoted farm wife, who assisted her husband John on the farm, including dairying for over 33 years.

She also served as Adams Township Collector for several years, was clerk for the City of Maysville, served as substitute bus driver for John in the Weatherby and Maysville school districts and worked at the Sunset Nursing Home.

Her pride and joy was to cook for others, who enjoyed eating.

She cherished preparing food for her family gatherings and she will be remembered for her baked macaroni and cheese, which her grandkids loved.

She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Cindy; parents, Bob and Velma McFee; and brother, Wayne McFee.

Survivors include: her beloved husband of 61 years, John, of the home; daughters: Connie (Randy) Graeff of Osborn, Missouri, Kathy (Barry) Kagay, Amity, Missouri, Kristy (Bill) Gray, Weatherby; twin sister, Jean (Wilbur) Thomas, Maysville, Missouri.

Grandchildren include: Bryant (Rachel) Kagay, Shelby (Chris) Curtis, Derek Gray, Ryan (Meghan) Graeff, Britt (Haley) Kagay, Amber Gray and Chad Graeff.

Great-grandchildren: Aubree and Landree Curtis, Parker and Kinsley Kagay, Briley Kagay and a future great-grandson, baby Graeff.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 31, 2020, where the family will receive friends at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, with Christian Burial to follow at the Hopewell Cemetery in rural Weatherby..

Memorials in Joyce's honor may be made to the Weatherby United Methodist Church, in care of the Turner Family Funeral home.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.