Don Michael "Mike" Hux, Jr., 52, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was born March 28, 1968, to Don Michael Sr. and Marilyn Roseanne (Drake) Hux in St. Joseph.

Mike married Tracy Osborn Oct. 17, 1987; Together, they shared 32 years of marriage.

Mike enjoyed helping people and making them laugh.

His granddaughters were his pride and joy.

Before his passing, he wanted to see his daughter get a liver transplant and was able to do so.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; and sister-in-law.

Survivors: include Tracy Hux, wife; children: Ashley A., Amanda and Justin Hux (Ashley D.); grandchildren: Adelyn "Addy", Alizabeth "Ally" and Peyton Hux; parents, Don and Marilyn Hux; Brother, Shane Hux (Nichole); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tim Osborn (Laura), Todd Osborn (Sondra), Jeff Glidewell; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Evangelical Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family requests that all guests wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Donate Life.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.