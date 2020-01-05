AGENCY, Mo. - Delbert Hutchison, 62, of Agency, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Delbert was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Liberty, Missouri, to Elbert and Vada Hutchison.

On Dec. 15, 1990, Delbert married Karen Horrocks.

Delbert enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing with his boys and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; nephew, Michael Hutchison; and his in-laws, James and Dorothy Horrocks.

Survivors include: his wife, Karen, of the home; children: Adam Sharp (Tammy), Brian Sharp (Kate), Bradley Dodson (Megan), Frederick Muller (Kaitlyn), Kevin Hutchison, Richard Muller( Krystal); 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his two dogs, Daisy and Lady; and many extended family members.

Services: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 7th, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Interment: Faucett Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the South Central Buchanan County Fire Deptartment.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.