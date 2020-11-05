PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Allen Hutchinson, 67, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Pattonsburg.

Allen is survived by his sister, Linda (Alan) Goodwin, Platte City, Missouri; niece, Kynda Goodwin-Smith (Casey), Kansas City, Missouri; nephew, Shane (Mia) Goodwin; two great- nephews; and four great- nieces.

Allen has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in Civil Bend Methodist Cemetery, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Civil Bend Methodist Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

