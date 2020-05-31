Hutcherson-Middleton, LoLeta "Sug" 1926-2020

LoLeta "Sug" Hutcherson-Middleton, 93, St, Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Davis County, to Simon and Bertha (Duffy) Riggs.
She was a homemaker and avid quilter.
LoLeta loved her family and her church, Calvary Baptist.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands, Warren "Jack" Hutcherson and Vic Middleton; and sons, Doug, Tommy and Robby Hutcherson.
Survivors include: daughters, Belinda Portman (Rick), Margaret Dowden (Dan); 10 grandchildren; 18 greatgrandchildren.
Farewell Graveside Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Monday, Ashland Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to Noon Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Calvary Baptist Church.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.