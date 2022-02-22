Hutchcraft, Robert L. 1955-2022 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. - Robert Lee Hutchcraft, 66, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 30, 1955, in King City, Missouri, the son of Rueben and Betty Jean (Campbell) Hutchcraft.
On June 16, 1979, he married Mary Jo Cameron at the Methodist Church in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Robert spent his entire life in the Union Star community, graduating from high school in 1973. He worked in commercial building for E & K Inc. and later retired to spend the remainder of his life running the family farm. Robert loved spending time with family and attending his kids' and grandkids' activities. He enjoyed spending time at the farm in his shop and drinking coffee with all of his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his four children, Lindsay (Travis) Myers, Quincy, Illinois, Stephanie (Chase) Pryor, Gower, Missouri, Kelsey (Mitch) Herbster, King City, and Ryan Lee Hutchcraft, Worth, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Brazon, Blake, Tennyson, Paxton, Titus, Grasyn, Paylor, Tobias, and Temperance; sisters, Dianna (Bruce) Lawson, Chillicothe, Missouri, Sue (Bob) Medsker, King City, Dixie (Gary) Osborn, Union Star; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in Union Star Cemetery, Union Star.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Trojanettes Softball and/or Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.