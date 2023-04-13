Hutchcraft Jr., John W. 1941-2023 Union Star, Mo. Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION STAR, Mo. - John W. Hutchcraft Jr., was born Dec. 18, 1941 and passed away April 10, 2023. He graduated Union Star 1960, retired from SWBell/ AT&T.Member of PCG, NW MO Genealogy Society & Dekalb County Historical Society.Preceded in death by: parents, John Sr. and Imogene; son, John Marshall; sister, Carol.Survived by loving wife, Rose; daughters, Robyn (Michael) and Valerie; step-son, Joshua; grandchildren, Kayla and Austin; four sisters and one brother; many cousins, nieces and nephews.Memorial Services: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, Union Star School Commons. Visitation and Potluck Dinner will follow service.Full obituary and online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Hutchcraft Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Genealogy Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 13, 2023 Late Notices, April 12, 2023 Late Notices, April 11, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessonsSuperintendent charged with DWIParties on the Parkway shows setTwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashTeacher leads petition on Edgar's tenureCivic Arena continuing to seek major eventsTwo people sent to the hospital after crashWoman dies, man seriously injured after Wednesday crashBrawl of teens erupts at Worlds of Fun on opening dayCensus updates point to further population loss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.