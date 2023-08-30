Betty A. Huston, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
She was born in Osborn, Missouri (Dekalb County), to Cleo Albert and Evelyn Marie (Hess) Anderson on Dec. 25, 1940.
After graduating from Lafayette High School in north St. Joseph in 1959, Betty married Larry Lee Huston on May 5, 1960. Betty and Larry enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Larry passed in 2014.
Family was always the most important thing to Betty, and she very much loved any and all visits from her three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She rarely had a harsh word for anyone and loved to have all the family gatherings at her house when possible.
Betty also had a cherished group of childhood and high school friends that she would meet for lunch on a regular basis throughout the years. Again, she had the most fun when she would host at her house.
A great cook, Betty was especially known for her holiday peanut brittle when she would spend hour upon hour stretching the brittle so that she could share it with family and friends. Nobody left Betty's house hungry!
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers, William D. "Bill" and Leonard A. Anderson.
Survivors include son, Rodney Huston (Christie), of Glendale, Arizona; daughters, Rebecca Gach and Patricia Cope, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kristina Fowler (Josh), of Olathe, Kansas, Kyle Gach (Katie), of Boulder, Colorado, Tyson Gach (Kristen), of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kaleigh Shoemaker (Andrew), of Olathe; five great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Heidebrecht, Greenville, South Carolina; and brother, Mark Anderson (Penny), Owasso, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Carol Anderson, of Effingham, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty, you are missed already. Rest in peace until we meet again!
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Lafayette High School or Donor's Choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
