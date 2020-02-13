Sandra Huseth

WARREN, N.J. - Sandra (Braun) Huseth passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in New Jersey.

She is predeceased by her husband of over 35 years, Ronald Huseth; her parents, Eugene and Helen Braun; and her brother, John Braun.

Sandra graduated from Pittsburgh State with a degree in education, where she was actively involved in Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority and was crowned Homecoming Queen.

She met the love of her life, Ronald, in St. Joseph while he was on assignment with Quaker Oats. After their wedding, they moved to the Chicago area where they had their first two children, Mark and Sue.

The family then relocated to Warren, when Ron was working for Johnson & Johnson and they had their third child, Amy.

In Warren, Sandra was a well-loved English teacher for over 30 years where she was honored with a number of awards including, the Governors Teacher Award and the Disney Teacher Award.

Sandra loved to travel and was fortunate to enjoy many amazing trips all over the world.

She was adored by her six grandchildren, who fondly called her Mimi and with whom she shared many of her travel adventures. Sandra was one of a kind, with a great sense of humor and always made every event more fun.

Sandra is survived by: her sisters, Kathy Morris, St. Joseph, and Patricia Wood, Tyler, Texas; her three children and spouses: Sue and Mark Betow, Omaha, Nebraska, Mark and Jennifer (DiMartino) Huseth, NewJersey, and Amy and Thomas Brody, Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren: Bradford, Chandler, Hannah, Hailey, Kathryn and Tyler; as well as a greatgrandson; and her many nephews and nieces.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Horigan Chapel, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to: St Jude Children's Hospital.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.