Hurst, Norma L. 1929-2020

Norman Lee Hurst, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

She was born April 27, 1929 in Andrew County, Missouri.

Norma married Ivan Hurst January 1946; he preceded her in death October 7, 2008.

She was very active at Wesley United Methodist Church. Norma enjoyed crafts, quilting, and loved butterflies.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Wesley and Harriet "Hattie" (Leach) Ramsey; sons, Thomas and Steven Hurst; grandson, Mark Hurst; brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Ramsey and sister, Pat Hall.

Survivors include: sons, Jerry Hurst (Jan), Rodney Hurst (Carol); daughter-in-law, LuAnne Hurst; grandchildren, Troy, Noelani, CJ, Craig, Michael, Ian, Broc, Angela, Matt; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Private Family Farewell and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. Public Viewing 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wesley United Methodist Church or Freudenthal Hospice Home Health Care.