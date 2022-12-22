Hurst, James E. 1972-2022 Mound City, Mo. Dec 22, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUND CITY, Mo. -James E. Hurst, 50, of Mound City, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022.Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, where the family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m.Memorial gifts may be directed to the Hurst family in care of the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at, and complete obituary may be found at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Hurst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Mound City Gift James E. Hurst Condolence Obituary Memorial × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 21, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 20, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder caseShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on Monday'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College communitySt. Joseph weighs four-day school calendarWhite House relaunches site for free COVID-19 tests, cases rise in St. Joseph
