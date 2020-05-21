SAVANNAH, Mo. - Gary Hurst, 68, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home in Savannah.

He was born in Forest City, Missouri, on Jan. 30, 1952, to Dale and Roberta (Lee) Hurst. He married Sharon Tilson in St. Joseph on Aug. 12, 1972, until her passing on Feb. 17, 2012. He married Virginia F. Stratton on May 17, 2015, and she survives of the home.

Gary received his BSBA from MWSC in marketing. He worked for Southwestern Bell over 30 years, retiring in 2004, and at the Savannah School District for five years. He was active in First Baptist Church, Junior Jaycees, a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, Studebaker Club and Kaiser/Frazer Club. He led and participated in more than 30 church mission trips as an adult counselor for youth, and several adult mission trips. Gary was active in disaster relief, including Joplin tornado and Hurricane Katrina recovery.

Gary is survived by: his wife, Ginny Hurst of Savannah; daughter, Heidi Hurst of Chandler, AZ; son, Dustin (Katie) Hurst of Columbia, Missouri; stepdaughter, Mindy (Erik) Kuntz of Savannah; stepsons, Vernon Stratton Jr. of Savannah, and Jeff (Amanda) Stratton of Lone Jack, Missouri; sisters, Kelly (Terry) Hileman of Conway, Missouri, and Cheryl Hurst (Bridgette Henry) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Maryam Hurst, Mayy Hurst, Lucas Kuntz and Owen Kuntz; numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Sharon Hurst; sisters, Dawn Brown and Linda Holen.

A private family Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Open visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Savannah and St. Joseph PRC. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

A public Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.