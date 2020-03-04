Hurlbut, Robert W. 1943-2020

Robert Wallace "Bob" Hurlbut, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

He was born May 30, 1943, to Marvin and Gladys (Bailey) Hurlbut, in St. Joseph.

Bob married Rosalie Austin, July 24, 1970.

He served in the Air Force, during the Vietnam War and later became a truck driver.

Bob loved sports and lived for summertime baseball. He was catcher or first base for the Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, David Hurlbut.

Survivors include: Rosalie, of the home; daughters, Jennifer Reed and Jana Gee; sister, Elizabeth Toombs; grandson, Nathan Gee; great grandchildren, Cody and Kaylee Gee; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.

The family will gather with friends after the service, Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.