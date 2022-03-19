Zoa Hurd, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday March, 15, 2022, at a local nursing home.
Zoa was born September 12, 1925 in Horton, Kansas, to Lawrence and Edna (Baggett) Lorey.
Zoa was a 1943 graduate of Lafayette High School. She married Andrew Hurd on June 6, 1950, in Savannah, Missouri. Together they managed several restaurants, including Driftwood, Shangri-la Restaurant and Lounge and The Pony Express Restaurant and Lounge. She began her career in banking, retiring in 1990 from American National Bank.
Zoa enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew; stepdaughter, Donna Shea; and siblings, Ruth Ward and Joseph Lorey.
Survivors include daughter, Carol (Michael) Wylie; grandchildren, Betsy (Bobby) Leidy and Aaron Ford; great-grandchildren, Claire and Kaleb Leidy and Sydni Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of her friends and family members. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
