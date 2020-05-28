Hurd, Theresa A. 1955-2020

Theresa "Terri" Ann Hurd 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 13, 1955, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School.

Terri was a veterinarian assistant and dog groomer. She was a missionary for four years in South Dakota, working at three different Indian Reservations starting youth groups.

She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church.

Terri was preceded in death by: her father, Lawson "Doc" Hurd; mother, Lois Maxine Young; stepfather, Charlie Young; and brother, Mike Hurd.

Survivors include: son, Klint (Jaime) Knapp of Independence, Missouri; two grandchildren, Karter and Harper, and sister, Patricia Lynn (Elmer) Gentry of St. Joseph.

Family funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Darrell Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.rupp funeral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.