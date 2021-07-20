Hunziger, Shirley A. 1932-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Shirley A. Hunziger
1932 - 2021
Shirley Ann Hunziger was born on March 7, 1932, to George W. and Dora G. (Fultz) Grimes, Sr.
On March 12, 1950, she married Thomas Hunziger, and they became parents of seven children. Tom passed away in 2015.
Shirley passed away on July 17, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital at the age of 89.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; son, Stephen T. Hunziger; granddaughter, Amy Ensz; and siblings, George Grimes, Jr., Pearl Lincoln, Fern Noland, Mary Miller, Edith Sipes, and Wilma Lincoln.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hunziger of Tarkio, Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law, Russell (Sharon) Hunziger of Forest City, Missouri, Alvin (Marcia) Hunziger of Atchison, Kansas, and Edward Hunziger (fiancee Julie McCully) of Forest City; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori (Ron) Holliday of Smithville, Missouri, and Patricia (Bryce) Schoonover of Mound City, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley enjoyed her family, attending children's and grandchildren's events, cheering on the Royals, and dancing with her Tommy. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Shirley trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in October of 2019.
Family visitation: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Funeral services: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:30 am, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery or the Mound City Nutrition Site.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
