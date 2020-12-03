Hunziger, Max E. 1937-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Max Ernest Hunziger passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at a Maryville, Missouri, hospital at the age of 83.

He was born near Forbes, Missouri, on May 24, 1937, to Robert F. and Inez (Derr) Hunziger.

On Dec. 28, 1963 he married Jacquetta "Jackie" E. Reynolds. Jackie passed away in 2016.

Also receding him in death were his parents; sisters, Dorothy Stull and Helen Miller; brother, Thomas Hunziger; stepson, Michael Book; granddaughter, Amy Whitham; and granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Baker.

Survivors include his children, Dennis Reynolds, Kathy Whitham, Jim Book (Nancy Reynolds), Greg (Karen) Book, Lisa (Monty) Scroggins, Rhonda (Jeff) Huntsman, and Julie Oldham (Kelly); 19 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.

Services: Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Forest City Christian Church, Forest City, Missouri. Interment: Forest City Union Cemetery. Memorials: Forest City Christian Church or Forest City Union Cemetery. A full obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.