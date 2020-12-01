Hunziger, Max E. 1937-2020

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Max Ernest Hunziger was born near Forbes, Missouri, on May 24, 1937, to Robert and Inez (Derr) Hunziger.

On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Jacquetta "Jackie" E. Reynolds. Jackie passed away in 2016.

Max passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at a St. Joseph, hospital at the age of 83.

In addition to his wife, Jackie, he was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Stull and Helen Miller; brother, Thomas Hunziger; stepson, Michael Book; granddaughter, Amy Whitham; and granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Baker.

Survivors include his children, Dennis Reynolds, Kathy Whitham, Jim Book (Nancy Reynolds), Greg (Karen) Book, Lisa (Monty) Scroggins, Rhonda (Jeff) Huntsman, and Julie Oldham (Kelly); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Open visitation: Wed., Dec. 2, 2020, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Services: Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Forest City Christian Church. Interment: Forest City Union Cemetery.

Memorials: Forest City Christian Church or Forest City Union Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.