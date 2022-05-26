Hunter Jr., Robert E. 1948-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Robert E. Hunter Jr., age 73, Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Sept. 16, 1948, at Fort Benning, Georgia, to Robert E. and Florence Hunter Sr.
Robert (Bob) married Connie Crawford on May 24, 1980, she survives of the home.
Bob was with the St. Joseph fire department for 30 years before retiring. He then became a gunsmith for several years. He loved gun competitions, his ShowMe kennels hunting dogs, hunting, reloading, teaching his kids and grandkids how to shoot, and riding his Harley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anne; and his beloved dog, Spikey.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 42 years; his son, Jeremy (Erin) Hunter; daughter, Amanda (Jason) Hoover; grandchildren, Morgan (Calvin) Teel, Slade (Danielle) Taylor, Darian Harmon, Devon (Izzy) Harmon, Katrin Hunter, Allisen Hunter, Avasa Cook; great-grandsons, Maverick Taylor, Stetson Taylor, Broox Teel, Jaxson Teel; great-granddaughter, Kyndall Hunter; brother, John (Lori) Hunter; sisters, Bobbi Bryant, Debi Stillman, Mona Groce, Karen Bozarth.
Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to The Wounded Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.