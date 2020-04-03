Hunter, Dorothy 1927-2020

Dorothy (Thuston) Hunter, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Diversicare, an assisted living facility in St. Joseph, where she received great care.

She was born on April 16, 1927, in St. Joseph, to the late Wade Thuston Sr. and Dorothy (Thuston) Anderson.

She married Alfred Hunter, after high school, and they were married for more than 60 years.

She loved cooking, entertaining and seasonal decorating of her home. She loved talking with people from all walks of life and never met a stranger. She especially loved her family and late night phone calls with sister-in-law, Winifred (Thuston) Hood.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Alfred Hunter; father, Wade Thuston Sr.; and mother, Dorothy (Thuston) Anderson; brothers, Wade Thuston Jr. (Georgia) and Montelle Roberts; sisters, Doris May and Frances Thuston; cousins, Claudia May (Roy) and Katherine "Betty" Nails (Odell).

She is survived by: her brother, George Thuston Sr., of Arizona; long-time friend, Doris Hicks, St. Joseph; a host of nieces and nephews, in Atchison, Kansas, Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri, Lee Summit, Missouri, Southfield, Michigan, St. Joseph, and Sacramento, California; and friends.

With special recognition to her nephews, Reginald May, of Kansas City, Kansas, for his years of attentive care, and George Thuston Jr. and Winifred (Thuston) Hood, all of St. Joseph, for their many years of support.

There will be no public visitation or memorial services, due to the coronavirus guidelines.

She will be buried with her late husband in Leavenworth, Kansas.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.