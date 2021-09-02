EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Barbara Adan Hunter (Kinsey), 91, was born Dec. 29, 1929, and passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery 1301 180th Rd. Troy, KS 66087 on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
