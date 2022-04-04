Sharon K Hunt, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Plattsburg, Missouri, daughter of Irene and John Bennett.
She married David "Tub" Hunt on Feb. 2, 1965.
Sharon previously enjoyed working at Mead Products, and later, her and David became business owners of "Tubb's Place" restaurant.
A few years later, she retired and spent many years caretaking and making memories with her grandchildren. On any sunny, warm day you could find Sharon outside tending her garden, fishing, mushroom hunting or enjoying a walk around the South end.
She had passion in hunting down and researching family history. Sharon cherished time and traveling with her family. You could always find a grandchild or great-grandchild with her, playing card games or helping with puzzles.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 52 years, David Hunt; her parents; sister, Karen Medick; brothers, Ronnie and Everett Bennett; and great-granddaughter, Piper Keith.
Survivors include: daughters: Stacy (Wes) Hunt of St. Joseph, Carey Cox of St. Joseph, Andrea (Deron) Jacobs of St. Joseph; brother, John (Cheryl) Bennett of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Danielle Keith, Aaron (Andrea) Keith, Kayla Huffman, Erica (Taylor) Hignight, Jason Jacobs, and Dakota Cox; great-grandchildren: Raven, Olivia, Beau, Zoey, Logan, Brooke, Dawson and Liliana.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Don Adkins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hunt will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
