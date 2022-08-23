Robert (Bob) Dale Hunt, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born May 20, 1938, in St. Joseph, son of the late Pearl and Sherman Hunt.

Bob married Darla Reynolds on Feb. 14, 1997, in St. Joseph, and they shared 25 years of marriage together. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1956, and the St. Joseph Junior College. Bob was an electrician for the State of Missouri working at the State Hospital. He also worked at Goetz Brewery, the Dr. Pepper Plant, and the Drury Inn.

