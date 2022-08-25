Robert "Bob" Dale Hunt 84, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born May 20, 1938, in St. Joseph, son of the late Pearl and Sherman Dale Hunt. Bob married Darla Reynolds on Feb. 14, 1997, in St. Joseph, and they shared 25 years of marriage together. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1956, and the St. Joseph Junior College.
Bob was an Electrician for the State of Missouri working at the State Hospital. He also worked at Goetz Brewery, the Dr. Pepper Plant, City of Wathena, Kansas, Manager of the Public Works department, and the Drury Inn.
He served in the United States Army during the Cold War and received the good conduct medal, as well as many others. Bob enjoyed collecting and restoring John Deere 2 cylinder tractors, wood working, playing the guitar and singing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family and helping others in need. He was a member of American Legion Post #359 (Past Commander), former member of the American Legion Post, in Wathena, and a former member of Faith United Baptist Church. He was a current member of the East Hills Optimist Club, The Platte County Steam and Gas Engine Association, and a current member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Stewartsville, Missouri.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Paul Hunt; infant sister, Barbara Hunt; infant granddaughter, Moriah Reynolds; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Melvin White; and brother-in-law, Dennis Walker.
Survivors include: wife, Darla Hunt, of the home; daughter, Amy (Jeremy) Leonard, Helena, Missouri; son, Jeremy Lee (Jamie) Reynolds, Clever, Missouri; adopted daughters, Alexandra (Brandon) Littlewood and Laura McBride; grandchildren: Montana (Stephanie) Leonard, Jerad Reynolds, Chloe Ross, Dalton Comstock, Colter Revels, Caroline, Carlee, Carmen, Chloe Littlewood, Courtney Vest, Kelsi (Terry) Guess; and great-grandchildren, Lamorah Reynolds, Gwen and Warren Vest; mother-in-law, Morine Walker; sister-in- law, Diane (Dave) Anderson; brothers-in-law, David (Sherry), Doug (Amy) Walker, Herman Buter; and cousin, Grace Grable; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial service, public livestream and military honors beginning at 3 p.m. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Kidney Foundation in honor of David Hunt, or the First Baptist Church of Stewartsville.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
