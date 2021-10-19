Janene Melissa Hunt, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 8, 1958, in Tawas City, Iosco County, Michigan, daughter of the late E. Marilyn and O. Vance Kolosik. She married David Hunt on June 12, 1982.
She graduated from Springville High School and St. Luke's school of nursing. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a Master Gardener, and an accomplished seamstress, a devoted nurse and caregiver for 38 years, church volunteer and a faithful follower of Christ. She was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Janene was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, David Hunt of the home; son, Andrew (Liz) Hunt, Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Elissa (Simon) Yost, St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Aliena, DeVontae, Zarah, Theo, and Landry; and a great-grandchild, Messiah; four siblings, Daniel Kolosik, Melinda (Scott) Owen, Kristyn (John) Ryan, and Lyle (Becky) Kolosik.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, with a memorial service and public live stream following starting at 11 a.m., at the Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N. Leonard RD., St. Joseph, MO. There will also be a service held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Please send flowers to Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Janene Hunt Cancer Research Fund.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
