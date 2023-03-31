Darla Jean Hunt, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home. She was born July 1, 1960, in Rapid City, South Dakota, daughter of Frances "Morine" and Robert Walker. She graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School in 1978.

Darla worked at the Ferris Wheel in Savannah and for the State of Missouri as a Clerical Worker. She married Robert "Bob" Hunt on Feb. 14, 1997. She loved playing and laughing with children, commonly refered to as a baby whisperer. She collected pandas, enjoyed swimming, traveling, riding horses and camping. She will be fondly remembered for harassing and laughing with people and telling jokes. Darla was a member of the Stewartsville 1st Baptist Church.

