Darla Jean Hunt, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home. She was born July 1, 1960, in Rapid City, South Dakota, daughter of Frances "Morine" and Robert Walker. She graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School in 1978.
Darla worked at the Ferris Wheel in Savannah and for the State of Missouri as a Clerical Worker. She married Robert "Bob" Hunt on Feb. 14, 1997. She loved playing and laughing with children, commonly refered to as a baby whisperer. She collected pandas, enjoyed swimming, traveling, riding horses and camping. She will be fondly remembered for harassing and laughing with people and telling jokes. Darla was a member of the Stewartsville 1st Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Bob Dale Hunt, in 2022; her father, Robert Walker; granddaughter, Moriah Reynolds; Stepson, David Hunt; sisters, Deborah Walker and Denise White; and brother, Dennis Walker.
She is survived by mother, Frances "Morine" Walker, of Savannah; children, Jeremy Lee (Jamie) Reynolds, of Clever, Missouri, Amy (Jeremy Scott) Leonard, of Helena, Missouri, Alexandra (Brandon) Littlewood, of Agency, Missouri, and Laura McBride, of St. Joseph; grandsons, Montana (Stephanie) Leonard, Jerad (Brooklyn) Reynolds, Dalton (Emily) Comstock, Colter Revels; granddaughters, Chloe Ross, Chloe, Caroline, Carlee, and Carmen Littlewood; great-granddaughter, Lamorah Reynolds; sister, Diane (Dave) Anderson, of Hazen, North Dakota; brothers, David (Sherry) Walker, of Kansas City, Missouri, Doug (Amy) Walker, of Rea, Missouri, and many other children she loved as her own.
She has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Sivils officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
