Hunsucker, Virgil 1930-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Virgil Ray Hunsucker, 90, King City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1930, in rural Gentry County, Missouri, the son of Herschel Irvin and Merle (Redman) Hunsucker.

On March 11, 1950, he married Neoma Roberta Davis in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death.

Virgil was a farmer and sheared sheep for several years. He was a member of the National Farmer's Organization. In his earlier years, he enjoyed coon hunting and he also enjoyed going to farm auctions.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; son-in-law, Dan Purvis; sisters, Ruby Alice, Dorothy and one infant sister.

Virgil is survived by: his children: Janet Hunsucker, King City, Peggy Purvis, St. Joseph, Vivian Hunsucker, Stanberry Della (Robert) Tounzen, Kansas City, Kansas and Jack (Melody) Hunsucker, King City; sister, Wanda Kowitz, Flag Springs, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will follow in Winslow Cemetery, King City.

The family will receive friends from 3 to5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Winslow Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.