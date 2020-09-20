Joan Humphrey passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 84, in St. Joseph.

Joan was preceded in death by: her husband of 58 years, Richard Dale Humphrey; parents, Fritz and Alice Wingate; sister, Jean Nordmeyer; and granddaughter, Erin Leslie Hook.

Joan is survived by: her three children: Robin Hook (Ron) of St. Joseph, Doug Humphrey of Joplin, Missouri and Bruce Humphrey (Karen) of Harrison, Arkansas; six grandchildren: Ryan (Sydni) Hook of St. Joseph, Steph Humphrey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brittany Hanning of Smyrna, Tennessee, Dalton Douglas Humphrey of St. Louis, Missouri, Richard Drake Humphrey of Sacramento, California and Jacob Dale Humphrey of Tallahassee, Florida; Four great-grandchildren: Quinn, Sam and Claire Hook and Julian Haning.

Joan was a member of the King Hill Christian Church in St. Joseph.

Before moving to St. Joseph in 2016, she was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas and the Carterville Christian Church in Carterville, Missouri.

Joan was born April 20, 1936, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1954, where she was active in band, playing the French Horn.

She attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where she obtained a diploma in nursing as a Registered Nurse. She served as a RN for nine years, in the emergency room and on the surgical floor.

Joan returned to college in 1968, to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Missouri Southern State College, where her husband, Richard was Director of Admissions.

Mrs. Humphrey retired from the Carl Junction School District as a Special Education teacher in 1996, but returned to her love of helping children as a teacher's assistant, for three years.

Upon retirement, Joan and Dick moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. As a life-long dedicated Christian, Joan was a full time volunteer serving her church as the Bella Vista Christian Church Ministry Chairperson. She taught weekly Bible lessons to female inmates in the Benton County Jail.

Joan also volunteered with the Caring Neighbors program in Benton County, working with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to once again provide assistance and connect those in need with social agencies as well as providing food, clothing, emotional and spiritual support.

Joan could find the best in any person she met, and was constantly working to make a positive difference.

Joan and Dick loved to travel together, and took many trips including a European tour with their close friends, Jerry and Julie Riley.

They also enjoyed an Alaskan cruise, trips to Mexico, numerous other cruises, three trips to Hawaii and they enjoyed the annual Spring Break trip to New York City, with Missouri Southern State College.

Attending live theatre performances, exploring new restaurants and visiting different famous sites were always the highlight of their trips.

Joan had many hobbies, but became an accomplished artist at the age of 60. She traveled to France for a month-long art class and another trip to Italy to explore her love of art. Her children have many of her paintings hanging in their homes.

She was an extremely gifted individual, who

could turn a piece of "junk furniture" into a family treasure, as well as sew curtains, quilts, make clothes for her daughter, or repair the boys sports uniforms. It was always a fun adventure for her children and grandchildren to go to flea markets or estate sales with her. She always saw the beauty in things no one else could find.

Joan was Dick's constant sidekick, attending all the grandkids sporting events, which involved many miles of travel over the years, but she loved spending time with her family, most of all.

She made each grandchild's trip to Grandma's house a fun adventure during their own special week. Any grandchild who was fortunate enough to be with "Grandma Umps" over the Christmas holiday would happily cuddle up next to her, to hear the Christmas Story read to them from the Bible.

Birthdays were especially precious when Grandma and Grandpa would call and sing Happy Birthday!

Joan will be missed by many, and was loved by all that knew her.

The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice as well as Diversicare St. Joseph for the loving care and support they provided. They truly became her extended family.

The Humphrey and Hook families want to remind everyone, as Erin would say, to always " Live With A Purpose."

Funeral services will be held at Noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Kent Brooner officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ms. Humphrey will be cremated, following services with Inurnment to take place at a later date at Ozark Memorial Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Erin Hook Teaching Scholarship Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.