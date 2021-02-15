CAMERON, Mo. - Howard Gene Hullinger, 65, Cameron, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2021, at his home.

Howard was born on Sept. 18, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lawson and Clara Jean (Berney) Hullinger.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawson and Clara Hullinger; brother, David Hullinger; brother, Carl Hullinger; sister, Barbara Hullinger; sister, Carole Ann at age three.

Preceded in death on his wife's side by: her parents, Hubert and Betty Burnett; brother, David Burnett; sister, Betty Ann Riley; sister, Cookie Parvin.

Howard worked as a Corrections Officer at Western Missouri Correctional Center for the Missouri Department Corrections, for 22 years.

On Dec. 24, 1978, Howard and Laura Ellen Burnett were united in marriage in Cameron.

Howard was a great outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a loyal and loving father, papa and friend.

Howard was a godly man and a member of the First Assembly of God Church. On April 2, 1995, Howard became an ordained minister. Very proud of his ministry, Howard served Nursing Home Ministries, along with teaching adult Sunday School classes for many years. He proclaimed the Gospel at revivals, and had the honor and joy of officiating numerous weddings and funerals.

Survivors: wife of 43 years, Laura Hullinger, of the home; son, Keith (Gina) Sifers, Excelsior Springs; grandchildren, Jade and Jodi; great-grandchild, Bella; brothers, Richard (Melanie) Hullinger, Altamont, Missouri ,Robert (Tracey) Hullinger, Cameron, Jerry (Brenda) Hullinger, Utica, Missouri, Donald (Sandy) Hullinger, Maysville, Missouri and Jr (Heather) Hullinger, Winston, Missouri; sister, Donna Blacketer, Gallatin, Missouri; sisters-in-law: Linda Hullinger, Renee Hullinger, Teresa (Chris) Lee; Vicki Burnett; and brothers-in-law: Mike (Donna) Burnett, Altamont, Allen Parvin, Cameron; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Feb. 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.