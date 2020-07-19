Hull, Vivien G. 1926-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Vivien G. Hull, 94, of Maryville, formerly of Elmo, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

Vivien was born on March 28, 1926, in Drury, Missouri, to Urgil and Florence (Stephens) Firrell.

She attended High School in Ava, Missouri and was a member of the Elmo United Methodist Church of Elmo, where she belonged to the United Methodist Womens.

She was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes, sewing and pets.

She married Bobbie T. "Bob" Hull on July 31, 1947, in Tarkio, Missouri; He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by: her parents; two great-granddaughters, Briley Ann Hull and Bella Hull; and two brothers, Sam and Bob Firrell.

Survivors include: her children: Carol (Bill) Tatum, St. Joseph, Bobbie G. Hull, Maryville and Randy L. Hull, Elmo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Chalmer Firrell, Blue Grass, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Jane Hull, Tarkio.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Price Funeral Home in Maryville.

Burial: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the High Prairie Cemetery Association.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.