Hull, Phillip E. 1929-2022 Tarko, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Phillip E. Hull, 93, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.Preceded: parents, Clarence R. and Mabelle N. (Seaburg) Hull; wife, Meta; brother, Dale A. Hull.Survivors: children, Mary Beth (David) Thomas, Country Club, Missouri, Nancy Scheib, Shenandoah, Iowa, Judy (David) Colflesh, Suzanne Brought, both Tarkio; 11 grandchildren, Aaron McCoy, Recee McCoy, Caleb Colflesh, Joshua (Cassie) Colflesh, Christina (Mark) Steskal, Christopher (Lindsay) Thomas, Suzanne Holman (Chris Baker), Matthew Brought, Emily (Zachary) Doyle, Maria (Seth) Spire and Sarah (Nathan) Jeter; 14 great- grandchildren; twin sister, Phillis Kemper, Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.No family visitation.Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund, or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491.Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
