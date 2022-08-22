Hull, Phillip E. 1929-2022 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Phillip Eugene Hull, the son of Clarence Rudolph and Mabelle Naomi (Seaburg) Hull, was born July 3, 1929, in the family home in rural Carthage, Miner County, South Dakota.
He entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri.
Phillip attended country school at South York, Clover Hill and South Dale, in Atchison County, Missouri, through 8th grade. Phillip graduated from Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, in 1947. He attended Northwest Missouri State College for two and a half years. On July 10, 1951, Phillip was drafted into the United States Army. Following basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he traveled to California where he boarded a ship for Korea. His duffle bag did not arrive on time, so he waited for it and eventually boarded a ship, at a later date, that was sent to Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal on June 18, 1953, returning to the family farm his parents owned north of Tarkio.
On April 12, 1951, Phillip was united in marriage to Meta Magdalene Nolte at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Westboro, Missouri. They were married by Meta's father, Rev. Dr. Frederick W. Nolte. Following their marriage, they moved to the family farm, where they remained their entire marriage.
Phillip was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his many years singing in the church choir, which he began as a teenager and ended in his late 80's. Phillip was also a Sunday School teacher for many years, as well as being a Luther League sponsor with Meta. He touched the lives of many youth by demonstrating his love of the Lord and His Word. He and Meta enjoyed their many years of fellowship in Couples Club.
Phillip served on the Tarkio School Board duing the 1970's. He was an area director for the Production Credit Association, beginning in 1956. It later became Farm Credit Services, where he served as president of the board of directors. He was appointed to the Atchison County Committee of the Farmers Home Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture. He also served on the Atchison County Senior Citizens board. For 30 years he was a member of the Westboro Rural Fire Board, where he held the position of secretary-treasurer. He was a youth leader for the Farmer's City 4-H Club and proudly rang the bell for the Salvation Army during Christmas.
Phillip owned and operated a 320-acre farm. He had a general farm operation raising approximately 250 acres of row-crops each year. He had a farrow-to-finish hog operation and a cattle program, consisting of 150 head of feeder heifers and finish cattle for market at one time.
Faith, family, and friends were the cornerstone of Phillip's life. His dedication to his family, church and community leaves an unforgettable legacy.
Besides his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Meta, and brother, Dale A. Hull.
Survivors include: his children: Mary Beth (David) Thomas, Country Club, Missouri, Nancy Scheib, Shenandoah, Iowa, Judy (David) Colflesh, Tarkio and Suzanne Brought, Tarkio; 11 grandchildren: Aaron McCoy, Recee McCoy, Caleb Colflesh, Joshua (Cassie) Colflesh, Christina (Mark) Steskal, Christopher (Lindsay) Thomas, Suzanne Holman (Chris Baker), Matthew Brought, Emily (Zachary) Doyle, Maria (Seth) Spire and Sarah (Nathan) Jeter; 14 great-grandchildren; twin "younger" sister, Phillis Jean Kemper, Shenandoah, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.
Open visitation begins 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, Missouri 64491.
