Hull, Phillip 1946-2020

Phillip Hull, 73, St. Joseph, passed away April 7, 2020.
He was born Nov. 24, 1946.
Phill married Rosemary Duke, in 1969.
Survivors include: Rosemary; siblings: Jan Hux, Gary Hull, Marsha Mignery, Sheila Davis, Don Hull, Connie Harris, James Hull; children, Phillip Jr. and Amy Melton; grandson, Christopher Melton.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.