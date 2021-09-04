TARKIO, Mo. - Meta M. Hull, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, Shenandoah, Iowa.
Preceded: parents, Rev. Dr. Frederick W. and Meta (Stuehmer) Nolte; brothers, Rev. Frederick C. Nolte, Carl Nolte; sister, Margaret Kemper.
Survivors: husband, Phillip, Tarkio; children, Mary Beth (David) Thomas, Country Club, Missouri, Nancy Scheib, Shenandoah, Iowa, Judy (David) Colflesh, Tarkio, Suzanne Brought, Tarkio; 11 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; sister, Trudy Reeves, Crete, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Phillis Kemper, Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Open visitation: noon, Friday, Sept. 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. No family visitation.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
