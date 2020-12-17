Keith E. Hull, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

He was born Feb. 6, 1947, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Leo and Myrtle (Hoglund) Hull. The family later relocated to Kankakee, Illinois, and Keith attended school there. As a young man, he sang in a barbershop choir.

He loved building model railroads, doing woodworking, reading history, watching old movies and listening to a variety of music. For many years, he appeared as a live storyteller under the name Yukon Slim, reciting the poetry of Robert W. Service.

Keith was known for his sense of humor, and during his lifetime, he owned several cats.

He worked as a long-distance truck driver. For a year during the Iraq War, he was a civilian contractor driving supply trucks.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Carl and David Hull.

Survivors include his son, Aaron Hull (Cathy); sister, Ruth Hull Chatlien (Michael), and brother, Robert Hull.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.