Hull, Judge O. Lee Jr. 1943-2023 Weston, Mo.

WESTON, Mo. - Owens Lee Hull Jr. was a lifelong resident of Weston, Missouri, and spent his entire life and professional career in Platte County, Missouri. Over the years, Lee was presented with numerous political opportunities, both state and National. He quoted his father in saying, "I'd rather be forgotten in Platte County, Missouri, than any other place I know." He passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, with his companion and love, Betty Arnold, by his side. Lee was 79.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Eventful at Locust Grove, 25180 NW County Rd. JJ in Weston, MO 64098.

