Hull, Judge O. Lee Jr. 1943-2023 Weston, Mo.

WESTON, Mo. - Owens Lee Hull Jr. was a lifelong resident of Weston, Missouri, and spent his entire life and professional career in Platte County, Missouri. Over the years, Lee was presented with numerous political opportunities, both state and National. He quoted his father in saying, "I'd rather be forgotten in Platte County, Missouri, than any other place I know." He passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, with his companion and love, Betty Arnold, by his side. Lee was 79.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Eventful at Locust Grove, 25180 NW County Rd. JJ in Weston, MO 64098.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Weston Historical Museum and/or the American Red Cross.
Lee was a 1961 graduate of West Platte High School where he held the basketball scoring record and high jump record for many years. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration in 1965 and a law degree in 1968 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was a member of the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 and served in Vietnam.
Following his time in the service, Lee served as Platte County Prosecuting Attorney from Jan. 1, 1975, until his appointment as Platte County Magistrate Judge in Feb. of 1978. Lee served in the judiciary for 35 years from Feb. 1978 until his mandatory retirement in Aug. of 2013. During that time, he was the Magistrate Judge of Platte County, Associate Circuit Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Missouri, Circuit Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Missouri and served as the Presiding Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Missouri for 15 years. The Platte County Commission voted Dec. 31, 2013, to designate the Platte County Courthouse the Owens Lee Hull Jr. Justice Center, an honor that was driven by his lifelong friend and fellow retired Judge Abe Shafer.
Lee was preceded in death by his father, Owens Lee Hull; his mother, Olga Lee Hull; and his sister, Olive Lee Hull Golden.
He is survived by his longtime partner and love, Betty Arnold; his daughter, Kelley Hul; his son, Owens Lee Hull III "Bo"; his daughter-in-law, Maggie Hull; and his grandsons, Owens Lee Hull IV "Judge" and Winston Raleigh Hull.
Lee lit up a room with his heart of gold, warm charismatic demeanor, and wonderful sense of humor. He was a voracious reader and an avid traveler and enjoyed good food and a glass of wine. He was also known to have a cold beer over ice. He frequented many fine eating and drinking establishments and on any given Tuesday or Sunday, you could find him at Leo's Pizza. He loved following Mizzou sports and was committed to disliking the Jayhawks. Watching the Royals and Chiefs gave him great pleasure even though he never had faith they would win.
Lee was an amazing storyteller and an excellent poet frequently sending his writings to friends and family. He often said, "Justice never takes a holiday" and "I sleep with one eye open so you can sleep with both eyes closed." He held himself to the highest standard and it was reflected in his work. He was known as a fair and just Judge including by many who were adversely affected by his rulings. He was a one of a kind and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know and spend time with him. Reflecting on life during his last days, he summed it up by saying, "I lived a great life!"
Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, phone 816-386-2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
