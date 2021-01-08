KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jacqueline Jean Hull, 92, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at McCrite Plaza at Briar Cliff in Kansas City, Missouri. Jacqueline was born on Jan. 22, 1928, in Dearborn, Missouri, to Vaughn and Orventa (Williams) Hull.

She attended Dearborn High School before earning an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, in 1948. She worked for Allstate insurance in Kansas City, for 45 years before retiring.

Jaqueline loved to travel, taking cruises and visiting many destinations around the world. She collected postcards and kept detailed journals of all her adventures. She attended the Dearborn Christian Church as a child, and later was a member of the Community Christian Church of Kansas City, where she was very involved in the youth group in the late '50s. She loved to play cards and was a very strict Bridge player.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Jacqueline is survived by her cousins, Ronald Foster and Janice West; and many friends.

A graveside service will be held Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn, MO.

816.992.3366. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.