Hull, Hillman H. 1925-2021

TROY, Kan. - Hillman H. Hull, 95 Troy, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, at Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wathena, Kansas.

Born in Morrison, Oklahoma, Aug. 20, 1925, he moved to Troy with his family, in 1942.

Mr. Hull graduated from Troy High School and Highland Junior College and attended classes through Emporia Teachers College.

He was a member of the former Burr Oak Baptist Church and later attended the First Baptist Church of Troy.

Mr. Hull was a Navy veteran of both World War II on Guam and the Korean Conflict, aboard the Destroyer USS Bradford.

He was a former teacher of LaGrange and Old 60 country schools for nine years, retired in 1991 as Vice President from the 1st Bank of Troy, as well as many years working on the side as an area electrician and as bricklayer for Midway School and Troy Armory.

He was a 75-year American Legion and lifetime VFW member, loved the outdoors, hunting, shooting, fishing, and was an avid rock and arrowhead hunter.

He married Grace Wiedmer Hull on May 13, 1951, at the Wathena Baptist Church and they enjoyed 66 good years together, until she went on to be with the Lord on May 17, 2017.

Mr. Hull was preceded in death by: his parents, John M and Florence (Law) Hull; an infant brother, Harley Hull; and infant sister, Dorothy Jean; a sister, Ruth Hull; and brothers: Dean, Tom and John R Hull; wife, Grace; as well as daughter, Pamela S Pickerell.

Surviving: one son, David Hull, Troy; one son-in-law, Jimmy Pickerell, Troy; two sisters, Mary Belle Gaul, Troy and Marian Karr, Portland, Texas; two grandchildren, Jared Pickerell and Jena (Tyler) Williams, Atchison, Kansas; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Judah Williams; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

At the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.

Service will live streamed on https://fb.com/TroyChristianChurchKS/live.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Open viewing will begin at Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to Noon Friday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Burial with graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery Troy, where there will be military funeral honors under the auspices of the U.S. Navy.

Those who wish to only attend graveside service or watch online due to health concerns, may do so.

Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Troy or Mt Olive Cemetery Assn.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.