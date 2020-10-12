BLOCKTON, Iowa -Glen Hull, 92 Blockton, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at his home.

Preceding him in death were: wife, Clara; sons: Wilbur, Allen and Richard Hull; and his parents.

Surviving are: son, Bobby (Carolyn) Hull of Blockton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Athelstan Cemetery in Athelstan, Iowa.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.