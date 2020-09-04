Edna "Jean" Hull, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home.

She was born Jan. 31, 1931, to Jesse and Violet (Goodman) Hull in Norwood, Missouri.

Jean was the owner/operator of The Missourian Tavern for many years before retiring.

She enjoyed going to a casino whenever possible.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Opal Towe (Bob) and Eula Miller (Steven).

Survivors include her sons, Leon Bradshaw (Sherry), Terry Bradshaw; grandchildren, Robert Bradshaw (Erica), Stacie Johnson (Shannon), David Bradshaw (Mary), Raman Bradshaw (Noelle); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Lyle Hull (Carol); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.