CAMERON, Mo. - Donald Cole Hull, 94, Cameron, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, passed Aug. 14, 2020, Cameron Veterans Home.

Born in Nodaway County, Missouri, March 25, 1926.

Preceded by his parents: James A. and Clevia A. (Ecker) Hull.

Donald served in the U.S. Army during World War II, he retired as a trucker for Ace Lines, Inc, also a private pilot.

Survivors: Donna Budd, Steven (Karen) Hull, Kelly (Cheryl) Hull, Wendy (James) Turley; sister: Irma Lee Wilson, seven grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, and a niece.

Memorials services, 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials: Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, or United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.