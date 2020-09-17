CAMERON, Mo. - Valorie Jo Hulet, 71, of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. Jo was born June 30, 1949, to Marvin and Nita (Hoover) Searcy.

Jo was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School. She worked in retail sales as a store manager.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, James D. Hulet; and a grandson, Wyatt Carver.

Jo is survived by: three sons, James (Karen Beem) Hulet, Cameron, Missouri, Carter (Tonja) Hulet, Holt, Missouri, Joshua (Tuanette) Hulet, Pattonsburg; two daughters, Jennifer Hulet, Cameron, Jessica (Lee) Carver, Parkville, Missouri; two brothers, David Searcy, Pattonsburg, Shane (Susan) Searcy, Des Moines, Iowa; sister,, Gail Boeff, Des Moines; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to McFall Cemetery Fund. Visition will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.poland thompson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.