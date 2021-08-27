Hulet, George 1940-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - George "Elmer" Hulet, 81, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Shady Lawn Nursing Center in Savannah. He was born in Denver, Missouri, on April 21, 1940, to John and Ethel (Hiner) Hulet. He married Theresa Miller in Parnell, Missouri, on June 2, 1962, and she survives of the home.
Elmer loved his kids, grandkids, and taking the great-grandkids on tractor rides. He enjoyed his Allis-Chalmers tractors, collecting antique barbed wire, pocketknives, and horse bits. He was always up for a good farm sale.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa; children, Steve (Tammy) Hulet of St. Joseph, Lynda (Bryan) Landers of Savannah and Scott (Shelly) Hulet of Savannah; grandchildren, CJ Jones, Nick Hulet, Amanda Reed, Cameron Hulet, Ryder Hulet; and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norna May Parman of Maryville, Missouri, and Betty Murphy of Altoona, Iowa.
He was preceded on death by his parents; two brothers, J.E. Hulet, and Danny Hulet; one sister, Fern Stephenson.
A visitation and family receiving hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial will follow in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.