Hulet, Clyde R. 1925-2020

MCFALL, Mo. - Clyde Reece Hulet, 94, of McFall, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care of Albany, under Hospice Care.

He was born in Carmack, Missouri, on Nov. 23, 1925, to Aaron Reece and Ruby Lucille (Hopkins) Hulet.

He accepted Christ at the age of 13 at the Dorsey Christian Church of Albany, Missouri.

He graduated May 10, 1944, from Albany High School and a few days later, on May 13, married Mildred Louise Miller.

From 1944 to 1946, he served in the 50th Armored Infantry Division, 3rd Army in Germany.

After being discharged, he attended Northwest Missouri State College, in Maryville, Missouri, receiving a bachelor of arts in industrial arts. Except for half of a school year in St. Joseph, he taught for 33 years at South Harrison School District, teaching industrial arts/drafting and carpentry class at the Vo-Tech, until retiring.

He also was a Christian school AD for two years at the Word of Life Christian School, in Cameron, Missouri, after retiring from South Harrison High School.

He was an ordained minister, from 1949, at various Methodist Churches in Northwest Missouri. He currently pastored the Word of Life Christian Fellowship, in Pattonsburg, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife, Mildred, of 71 years; daughters, Marilyn Read and Judy Ruff; son-in-law, Gene Read; and brother, Dale Hulet.

Clyde is survived by: his daughter, Meredith (Stan) Doty, McFall; granddaughter, Heather (Brent) Jones; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Cameron and Katelyn, of McFall; grandson, Christopher Doty, of Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughter, Megan (Jeffrey) Epperly; and great-grandchildren: Maddix, Kennedi and Ava, of Albany; granddaughter, Angela (Scott) Crowder; and great-grandchildren: Jenna and Jared (Morgan) Crowder and great-great-grandson, Archer, of Hallsville, Missouri; grandson, Ted (Diane) Read; and great-grandchildren, Aaron and Daniel, of Rolla, Missouri; granddaughter, Chrissy (Brant) Adkins; and great-grandchildren: Emily, Jacob and Marilyn, of Burlington, North Carolina; granddaughter, Sarah Read; and great-grandchild, Max Anderson, of Liberty, Missouri; sister, Mary Jane Sweat, of Bethany, Missouri; sister-in-law, Betty Smith, of Spokane, Washington; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Private family graveside services and burial, with military rites, will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Albany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, with a 10 person limit at a time, due to the COVID-19 mandate.

Memorials may be made to: Word of Life Christian Fellowship Church of Pattonsburg, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

